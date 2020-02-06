House representatives say they have enough votes to pass sports wagering bill

Despite the lack of a floor vote, supporters say they have enough votes to pass a bill expanding sports wagering in Kentucky.

The announcement comes after Governor Andy Beshear based part of his two-year budget on revenue gained from sports wagering.

House Bill 137 passed through a House committee in the opening days of the legislature on a unanimous vote, but it has not been called on for a vote in the full House floor.

Beshear estimates that Kentucky will gain $14 million in the first year and more than $22 million per year onwards.

On Thursday, the governor was joined by Republican sponsor Adam Koenig, members of the Democratic leadership, other lawmakers and several business and economic groups to tout support for the measure.

Koenig has said he has the 51 votes to pass it in the House.

"We just need a little more time for some of our members in the House to get comfortable and talk to some people," said Koenig. "But after yesterday's comments from Senator Thayer, I am extremely hopeful."

The real question now is whether or not it will pass through the Senate intact.

"We are still confident that if they follow the law, if they follow the constitution, they do not have the votes to pass a constitutional amendment," said Kent Ostrander with The Family Foundation. "And the question I would ask, why wouldn't you want to do that? This is a major change in public policy."

If the bill passes, people will have to visit one of the state's horse racing tracks or the Kentucky Speedway to place wagers, or to download an app that will let them wager from anywhere in Kentucky.