House passes public assistance reform bill regarding EBT cards, health insurance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawmakers in the Kentucky House passed a bill designed to provide public assistance reforms. The bill passed 58-32.

Representative David Meade of Stanford, who sponsors House Bill 1, said it will cut down on fraud or abuse and put all benefits on the same card. Opponents said it could hurt the poor or those with disabilities.

If made law, the bill will prevent cash withdrawals from an EBT card. It would also set up provisions where people would not lose health insurance benefits when transitioning into the workforce.

There are some penalties included for selling benefit cards. Opponents, however, said the penalties for misuse of cards are too harsh.

Rep. Meade said children would be exempt from losing benefits.

The bill had numerous floor amendments added, most of which were defeated.

 