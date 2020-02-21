House passes public assistance reform bill regarding EBT cards, health insurance

Lawmakers in the Kentucky House passed a bill designed to provide public assistance reforms. The bill passed 58-32.

Representative David Meade of Stanford, who sponsors House Bill 1, said it will cut down on fraud or abuse and put all benefits on the same card. Opponents said it could hurt the poor or those with disabilities.

Rep Marzian says House Bill 1 goes after the “poorest of the poor.” pic.twitter.com/JIgQpIgwNu — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 21, 2020

If made law, the bill will prevent cash withdrawals from an EBT card. It would also set up provisions where people would not lose health insurance benefits when transitioning into the workforce.

There are some penalties included for selling benefit cards. Opponents, however, said the penalties for misuse of cards are too harsh.

Rep. Meade said children would be exempt from losing benefits.

Sponsor Rep. Meade says children would not be at risk of losing benefits if HOUSE BILL ONE passes. More on the debate of the public assistance bill at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/1tSOEZeYl6 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 21, 2020

The bill had numerous floor amendments added, most of which were defeated.