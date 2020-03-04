House panel passes bill to protect sports officials from threats

A Kentucky House panel advanced a bill aimed at protecting sports officials from threats.

Supporters said the bill comes in the wake of numerous cases of violence and intimidation at sporting events. The bill would make intimidation of a sports official a Class A misdemeanor and would impact any sports official officiating in Kentucky, from Little League on to middle and high school sports on to college.

The bill's language says a person is guilty of intimidation when he or she makes any threat to a sports official to cause physical injury or property damage.

Kenny Culp was in the committee and said a coach assaulted him after a game. He is still recuperating from his injuries.

"You got to have something. It's just getting out of hand. You see everywhere in every state. People are getting assaulted. Guys getting hit in the nose and face," said Culp.

The commissioner of the KHSAA says intimidation is happening more often.

"Where cars are blocked in, parents chase officials off the floor or out of the gym, things that are more aggressive than they used to be," said Commissioner Julian Tackett.

The bill passed with 12 yes votes, but six representatives passed. Several lawmakers did have some concerns about the bill being a bit far-reaching. One lawmaker says it punishes more than just physical assault. That was the primary reason some lawmakers passed on voting for the bill.

The bill now goes to the House floor but it's not clear when it will be called.