UPDATE: House fire in Combs under investigation

Updated 05/16 10:47 a.m.

Officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Combs on Saturday morning.

The fire, which was reported around 10 a.m., took nearly an hour to get under control.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire and officials could not provide any further details at this time.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Original Story 05/16 10:47 a.m.

The Hazard Fire Department and Hazard Police Department responded to the fire around 10:12 a.m. after receiving a call five minutes earlier.

WYMT has a reporter on the scene, and we will update you as more information becomes available.