House budget committee discussing 2-year spending plan

Kentucky lawmakers discussed the state's two-year spending plan Thursday. There are just weeks to go in the regular session and the budget has to be approved by the adjournment on April 15th.

The goal was to get the spending plan out of committee Thursday night and have its vote in the House Friday.

The House appropriations and revenue committee met upon recess of the House in the afternoon. They discussed three budget bills, one of which calls for a tobacco tax and a tax hike on limited liability companies. It does not include money from sports wagering. That bill is yet to be heard in the full House.

The budget keeps the governor's proposed $2,000 teacher pay raise and includes about $7 million over two years in funding for the SEEK education formula.

The House appropriations and revenue committe voted on the budget bills and then the full House will have a second reading with the plan for the third and final reading and vote Friday.

If the budget passes the House Friday, it will go to the Senate.