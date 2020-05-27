House Democratic leaders ask for censure of Rep. Savannah Maddox

We are still hearing from both sides of the aisle about the hanging of the governor in effigy at the State Capitol Sunday.

Wednesday, House Democratic leaders called on Republican leaders saying Kentucky deserves no less than the official censure of Republican State Representative Savannah Maddox according to sister station WKYT.

House Democratic leaders say Maddox crossed a line. At the press conference Wednesday, State Representatives Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton displayed tweets from Maddox in years past, saying her words have been racist and intolerant.

They say those tweets and Maddox's presence at previous rallies set the stage for what happened on the grounds at the State Capitol on Sunday.

Maddox did issue a statement about the hanging of the governor in effigy saying she condems all acts of hatred in the context of political discourse.

Democratic leaders say they are still not satisfied.

"I saw that statement, I don't feel that it went far enough I think she and other elected representatives, legislators who have been appearing on state grounds over the last month or so have fanned the flames to what we saw on Sunday," said Jenkins.

Maddox responded Wednesday night saying, “The Kentucky Democratic Party is scrambling to shore up political cover for the economic devastation Governor Beshear’s actions have created, of which I have been a vocal critic. This press conference is part of a concerted effort to shift blame onto myself and other legislators who have stood by Kentuckians who are hurting, and further signifies an unwillingness to face the fact that Kentucky ranks #1 in unemployment in the nation- with 40 percent of our workforce out of a job."

She went on to say, "hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians have been waiting for well over a month to receive unemployment, and they are running out of hope. They cannot get answers from the Governor’s administration and do not know how they’re going to pay their bills or put food on the table. They are the reason that I will not be silenced in demanding accountability from our Governor. Neither I nor any of the legislators being implicated by the Governor were present at Sunday’s rally- and I stand in unison with the House Majority Caucus in condemning all acts of hatred in the context of political discourse."

House Republican leaders still have not publicly commented on whether they plan to respond.

The whole general assembly would need to be in session for a formal censure process. It would take two-thirds of the house to agree to formally censure Maddox.