Sunday evening, Middlesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire at 30th St. and Dorchester Ave. in Middlesboro.

The fire department was called around 5:30 p.m. It started around the chimney.

The fire extended into the second floor and the attic.

Firefighters were able to control the fire. There is severe damage to the front of the house.

People who lived in the house were able to get out of the home without any injuries.