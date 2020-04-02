Hotel beds are being looked at to use amid COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Beshear says Kentucky has more than 18,000 hospital beds, but believes thousands more will be needed when COVID-19 hits its peak.

One of the ideas to help is to turn hotel room beds into beds for hospital type care.

Governor Beshear said they are currently under contract to get 1,600 additional beds from hotels.

With people being told to stay at home, few are traveling. This has left many hotels either empty or having their occupancy drastically reduced.

"It has been nothing short of devastating. There are many hotels sitting empty right now," said KY Travel Industry Association's Hank Phillips.

But what is a vacancy in one place could soon fill a big need elsewhere.

The state government is working with emergency management and travel industry to make use of those empty beds and hotels have been quick to respond.

“We noted that there were hotels from every area of the state that were expressing interest,” said Phillips.

Although many hotels have been favorable to this action, officials say they are not yet revealing specifics on which hotels or chains could be used.

The Department of Public Health, Kentucky Emergency Management and the State National Guard could all be a part of the process to convert hotel beds to hospital beds.

Governor Beshear also says they are working to get more personal protective equipment, ICU beds and ventilators as part of that process.