Hot for the holidays? Christmas temperatures well above average

Merry Christmas Eve! It sure isn't feeling like it weather-wise, but I hope everyone is enjoying the holidays.

Photo: Johnnie Nicholson

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Tonight clouds will increase a bit, but it will keep us on the warmer side with lows only dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy fog may develop again, but it will not be as thick as last night.

The not-so-Christmasy temperatures will continue into your Christmas Day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with a few clouds in the morning. Depending on how warm we get, this may be our second warmest Christmas on record! Sorry snow lovers! Clouds increase during the afternoon hours, but we will continue to stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

It looks like most of us will see those mostly cloudy skies for your Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

We will be tracking rain chances by the weekend. Right now, it looks like we'll be dry throughout the day on Saturday with rain chances returning very late Saturday night and continuing into Sunday and Monday.

We'll continue to keep an eye on this over the next few days, but for now, enjoy the comfortable weather. Happy holidays!

