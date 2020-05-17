Hot and sunny, stray chances possible this afternoon

Warm temperatures continue today!

Today and Tonight

This morning a few of us could be waking up to some patchy fog, but it should not last long. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s and warm up into the mid-80s. Overall, I think the day will be pretty nice. A cold front will approach the mountains today, but I think we might actually remain mostly dry with the exception of just a few stray pop-ups in the afternoon, similar to what we have been seeing the past couple of days.

Tonight rain chances increase. Most of these showers look to move in late, mostly into Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

The soggy weather returns Monday with some cooler temperatures. Heavier showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the daytime hours. Highs will drop into the lower to mid-70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Models are showing this system on Monday sticking around for a little bit which will keep clouds and scattered rain chances in the mountains longer. This trend is new so we will continue to keep an eye on it. If those clouds stick around temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 60s for your Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers.

We start to warm up by the end of the week with temperatures getting back into the 70s for your Thursday and Friday. Rain chances stick around until the weekend though.

Dry conditions and warmer weather return for your Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures look to get back into the 80s, and we will be seeing plenty of sunshine both days, as well.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall