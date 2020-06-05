Hot and humid conditions continue for the weekend, sunshine returns

Tonight we will start to clear out and dry out. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.

The Weekend

Sunshine and warm temperatures continue this weekend. We look to be mostly on the dry side for Saturday but a few storms could still pop up. Highs will be in the upper 80s! It'll be a hot one Saturday. Overnight lows will cool off into the lower 60s.

Sunday will be super nice! We'll see mostly skies return with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will be a lot more comfortable. Get out and enjoy it before the hot temperatures return for the new week.

Extended Forecast

The heat and humidity returns very quickly Monday and Tuesday. Highs will get back into the upper 80s to lower 90s! We could likely see the first 90-degree day of the year. We should remain mostly dry both days, but Tuesday night we will start to bring back some scattered rain chances.

Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday with highs dropping back into the lower 80s. Those could include the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal if it makes it to the Gulf Coast early next week. Stay tuned!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noel