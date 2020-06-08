Hot Tuesday ahead, few scattered showers return

Hot temperatures continue tomorrow, but a cold front moves in later this week and cools us down.

Tonight and Tomorrow

It's been another hot afternoon here in the mountains. Tonight we will continue to see the hot and humid conditions. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a few more clouds.

We'll see that mixture of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs getting near 90! If you are going to be outside for a long period of time, make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, mostly in the evening/overnight hours as a cold front approaches the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

Extended Forecast

Tropical Storm Cristobal is now a tropical depression and the remnants are expected to stay west of us. We will see a cold front move in Wednesday though bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday. We'll continue to keep an eye on the severe threat over the next few days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows dropping near 60.

After Wednesday, we will cool off and dry off. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies both days.

Right now your weekend is looking perfect. Dry conditions continue with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the 50s. There is still time for that to change.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noel