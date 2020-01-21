Hospital in Ashland to shut down later this year

A hospital in Eastern Kentucky is shutting down later this year.

Bon Secours Health System announced it will be exiting acute and outpatient care in the Ashland and Tri-state communities by the end of September 2020, resulting in the closing of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH), system-owned care sites and its physician network Bellefonte Physician Services.

Bon Secours added that it made robust efforts to help sustain hospital operations, but said it is "not enough to effectively operate in an environment that has multiple acute care facilities competing for the same patients, providers and services."

Our Lady of Bellefonte has a staff of about 1,000 employees.

Jason Asic, OLBH interim president, said, “We take the responsibility that comes with this decision very seriously, and we do not go into it lightly. We commit to working closely with our associates to share timely and transparent information, especially as it relates to the transition of services and employment opportunities and career fairs."

Asic also said the company will work diligently to ensure opportunities across the ministry are made available, as well as working with area employers to identify opportunities close to home. He said they also are establishing partnerships across the Tri-state to help those who may want to explore a different career.

“While this transition is underway, we will continue to serve our patients with compassion and dignity, and we remain focused on our founding congregations’ steadfast commitment to ensuring that compassionate care is available for each of our patients, communities and associates – especially in times of need. We are exploring additional ways that we can support our community’s needs going forward.”

Bon Secours assured that providers will work with their patients individually to ensure a smooth continuity of care. More information will be provided in the coming months. In the interim, care will continue as normal.

Rep. Danny Bentley of Russell issued the following statement upon hearing news that Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital will be closing in September of this year:

“The announcement that Bellefonte Hospital is closing is devastating news for our community. We have so many critical health care needs that are best met by a local facility,” Rep. Danny Bentley, a pharmacist and well-respected advocate for access to quality health care said. “I served as a volunteer hospital board member for 9 years under its previous ownership and I have seen firsthand the impact this facility makes on Greenup County. My greatest fear is that if we can’t find a way to prevent it from closing, we will never see it reopen. I have called upon Governor Beshear’s office to work with me and our local officials to do all we can to keep the doors open and the people of this community served.”

