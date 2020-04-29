Hospice workers receive face shield donations from local community college

A little over a month ago, Hazard Community and Technical College began making face shields using 3-D printing. Now they are making face shields for some front line workers in a different scene.

Here at Bluegrass Care Navigators in Perry County, "This facility was created for families to get to spend time with their patients during transitions," said Donna Smith a nurse supervisor with Hospice Care Center of Hazard. "Provide care for those patients who may not have a loved one to be with them."

Healthcare workers are taking care of our loved ones the best way they know how, but the lack of personal protective equipment is a continuous struggle.

That is where Hazard Community and Technical College comes back in, making 100 face shields for Bluegrass Care Navigator nurses.

"So it is a very simple design but very effective to protect our health care workers," said HCTC Academic Dean, Todd Back. The head gear piece is what is 3-D printed, with a simple rubber band as a strap.

"It is hands free, it kind of stays put, it allows that barrier and protection that allows you to still talk with a patient and be with them and provide care," said Smith. "It is flexible and versatile."

Allowing them to spend time with the people in their facility, especially during these difficult times.

"You never imagine in this exact situation. You try to help your community, we were just blessed," said Back. "It allows us to spend that one on one time with patients that are here that do not have families that we can be in the room, feel protected...they can feel protected."

Giving them comfort at a time most uncomfortable.