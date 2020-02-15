Horse rescued from herd shot and killed in Floyd County up for adoption

One of the horses rescued by the Kentucky Humane Society from the herd where 20 horses were shot and killed in Eastern Kentucky is now ready to find a forever home.

Knox, a weanling colt that was rescued back in December, has been placed up for adoption by the Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE, according to a Facebook post from Wednesday.

The colt was rescued along with his mother and transported to KHS’ Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Ky.

The three horses that have been rescued by KHS and Dumas Rescue are from the free-roaming herd where 20 horses were shot and killed near the Pike and Floyd County line on December 17.

KHS says in the post that Knox, an 8-month-old colt, is suited for an experienced owner who will continue to do groundwork for the horse and to help Knox understand boundaries.

Anyone looking into adopting Knox should email the Kentucky Humane Society at horses@kyhumane.org.