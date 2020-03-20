Horse racing to resume at West Virginia track without fans

Live horse racing is back on without the fans at a West Virginia track a few days after the facility was shut down due to the new coronavirus.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races says horse racing will resume Friday night. However, the Journal reports the track's grandstands, grounds and casino remain closed to the public, which can watch the eight-race card online or through the track's simulcast partners.

The facility closed Tuesday night after Gov. Jim Justice ordered casinos around the state to shut down.

A Hollywood Casino official says the governor's office later clarified that the shutdown was not intended to apply to horse racing.