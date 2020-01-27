"Hope in action": Addiction recovery center facility reopens after Thanksgiving fire

Chad's Hope, an addiction recovery facility in Clay County, is back in its own facility after a Thanksgiving Day fire damaged the building.

Hope is a consistent theme throughout the facility.

Mark Isaacs, who attends Chad's Hope, says he has seen it firsthand in his life.

"It's been a life-changing experience really. I went from a hopeless drug addict to a child of God and built a relationship with the Lord," said Isaacs.

That was something the people of Chad's Hope had to focus on after having to relocate for nearly two months.

Executive Director Steve May says it did not take long to realize what was ahead.

"These guys were able to experience almost a laboratory setting, how to put those biblical principles into daily operations," said May. "Nothing stalled out. The staff was resilient. The staff wanted to keep the program moving forward. "

Chad's Hope operated out of the Manchester Baptist Church for those two months.

If you need help you can reach out to them at 606-599-9716.