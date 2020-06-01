Honorary roadside signs installed in Clay County

If you travel on U.S. 421 and KY 11 in Clay County, you will come across new roadside signs honoring the accomplishments and individuals who have improved the lives of Kentuckians.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet made the announcement on Monday that the signs had been installed.

U.S. 421 in Clay County will now be named: Welcome to Manchester Home of the Big Hickory Golf Course & PGA Golf Pro Tyler “Chip” McDaniel and KY 11 in Clay County will now be named PFC Clinton Mobley WWII Purple Heart Recipient Highway.

Secretary Jim Gray said naming roads is a Kentucky tradition, “Ceremonially naming roads and bridges is a popular tradition Kentuckians take pride in to recognize people and milestones that bring respect to the Commonwealth.”

Senate President Robert Stivers was also happy to see the new signage. “I am happy to see the designation of signs recognizing our county’s native sons. These gentlemen are examples of what makes this place so special,” Stivers said. “These honorary designations will serve as a daily reminder of Mr. McDaniel’s impressive accomplishments and PFC Mobley’s heroic service to his nation.”

59 honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on 13 bridges, 29 roads and in 16 locations.