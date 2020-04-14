Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels contributes $1M to Team Kentucky Fund

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) announced Tuesday it is contributing $1 million to the Team Kentucky Fund, developed by Governor Andy Beshear to deliver financial aid to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Demands are great and the time is now to step forward," HOKC Commanding General Hall Sullivan said. "Governor Beshear called upon Kentuckians to join together and help provide aid and hope where it’s most urgently needed and it’s in the Kentucky Colonel spirit to do so.”

In response to the $1M contribution, Governor Beshear thanked the Colonels for their donation, adding that "This generous donation will help Kentuckians with rent, utilities and other needs after they have had their lives turned upside down by this devastating epidemic."

The governor continued, "I have said repeatedly we will get through this together and the Kentucky Colonels are making that journey easier for some struggling Kentuckians.”

The HOKC has a long history of delivering disaster relief and emergency assistance that they say began during the great flood of 1937. Donations are given by active Colonels appointed by the

Governor, who chooses to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet oversees Team Kentucky Fund. For more information on Team Kentucky Fund go to the KPPC's website here.

