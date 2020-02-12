Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk

Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire. The recall covers EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

In this Feb. 14, 2019, photo, this photo shows the Honda logo on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire. (Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing.

That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a plastic interior panel covering.

The company has three reports of fires with no injuries.

Honda says in a that owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March. Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced. Learn more about Honda recalls here.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

