Hillview Stables opens for spring and summer fun

Hillview Stables reopened on Saturday.

"I had a lot of people call and wanted to know if we were opening any during the year besides the pumpkin patch in the fall and I said no normally not," said owner Rick Gregory.

Hillview Stables offered a way for families to have fun.

"I just like to see people come and have a good time and see the kids smiling faces and they've not had anywhere to go, no playground, no activities hardly at all for them to do for the past three or four months," added Gregory.

They offer pony, camel, train rides and a petting zoo.

"We have a Kangaroo jumping pillow that everyone enjoys, we have a large shell corn pit that's like a sandpit except it has shell corn for kids to play in," said Gregory.

From Kangaroos to horses, all can be seen with social distancing in mind.

"We're kind of limiting the number coming in and we've got tape on the floor at the concession stand, we've got signs out telling everyone to be safe," said Gregory.

Hillview Stables closes at 8 p.m. and will reopen next weekend at 11 a.m.