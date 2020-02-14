Highway safety project planned for U.S. 60 in Northeastern Kentucky

Transportation officials say a highway safety project is planned to upgrade a section of U.S. Highway 60 in Eastern Kentucky.

The state Transportation Cabinet said in a news release Thursday that the project along six miles of the highway around the Rowan and Bath county line will realign a sharp curve.

It will also replace the Kentucky Highway 801 intersection with a mini-roundabout. The project also will complete pavement improvements, new rumble strips, improved roadway markings, and new guardrails and signs on U.S. 60.

State highway engineers will hold a public meeting Feb. 20 in Farmers to discuss the upgrade.