High firefighter suicide statistics prompt training in Pike County

The statistics can be scary.

"Suicides in firefighters is like way going out the roof," said Randy Courtney, the Chief of the Island Creek Fire Department.

In 2019, 114 firefighters died by suicide. 52 firefighters died in the line of duty.

"That's not good. We want to turn that around. We don't want them dead anyway, but we want to turn it around," said Courtney.

After seeing these numbers, he wanted to protect his fellow first responders.

"I've been doing this now for about 40-some years and I can think back on some times that was rough on me for some calls that we went on," Courtney recalled.

The eight-hour class held in Pike County taught firefighters the signs of mental illness.

"The mental thing with firefighters was you were strong, you were bold, and you didn't need any help," explained Courtney.

He hoped this class helped break the "tough man" stigma.

"So this is a training that gives you some symptoms. Makes you aware of some things," said Courtney.

He said this is important because sometimes, even our heroes need help, too.

Members of fire departments from Pike and Floyd County took the class. Chief Courtney said he hoped to hold more classes like this in the future.

