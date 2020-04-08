"Turning on the Lights" high schools honor senior baseball and softball athletes

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:30 PM, Apr 08, 2020

(WYMT) - High schools around the mountains turned on their baseball and softball field lights to honor their senior athletes.

Each school turned their lights on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

Some of those schools include Knox Central, Lynn Camp, Harlan, Clay County, and Whitley County.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus