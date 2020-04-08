"Turning on the Lights" high schools honor senior baseball and softball athletes

(WYMT) - High schools around the mountains turned on their baseball and softball field lights to honor their senior athletes.
Each school turned their lights on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
Some of those schools include Knox Central, Lynn Camp, Harlan, Clay County, and Whitley County.
BEAUTIFUL picture of the field tonight!! GO LADY WOLVES. pic.twitter.com/rCeQ3DOqq9— WCsoftball (@WCcoachBink) April 9, 2020
In honor of our Seniors, Davis Park is illuminated for their contributions to Panther Baseball & in recognition of a season of uncertainty for all of the Class of 2020 throughout the Bluegrass. Your family, coaches, teachers, administrators, & communities ❤️ you! #HailPikeville pic.twitter.com/N2KaVIa7kb— Pikeville Baseball (@PikevilleHSBSB) April 9, 2020
@LawCoBaseball, @tennis_lchs, @LCSoftball2 provided “Lights of Hope” for the #LCClassOf2020 and for all seniors across our Commonwealth tonight. #AllinLC pic.twitter.com/nah3xCFPza— Dr. Fletcher (@All_in_LC) April 9, 2020