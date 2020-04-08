"Turning on the Lights" high schools honor senior baseball and softball athletes

High schools around the mountains turned on their baseball and softball field lights to honor their senior athletes.

Each school turned their lights on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

Some of those schools include Knox Central, Lynn Camp, Harlan, Clay County, and Whitley County.

BEAUTIFUL picture of the field tonight!! GO LADY WOLVES. pic.twitter.com/rCeQ3DOqq9 — WCsoftball (@WCcoachBink) April 9, 2020