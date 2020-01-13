'He's the bravest 21 year old I know': Leslie County deputy and SRO shot in the line of duty missed by students and staff

Leslie County deputy Shane Wilson, who was shot Saturday in the Asher community, was welcomed home with a police escort on Sunday afternoon.

While the community is happy to see one of their own is safe, those who knew him as a School Resource Officer at Mountain View Elementary are missing his presence.

"He was a huge part of our school throughout the hallways, in the classroom and also in the office," said Heather Gay, Principal of Mountain View Elementary. "So I feel like the staff, students and the parents will certainly miss him during his time off."

Although Wilson has only been an SRO for this past school year, he is loved by many.

Team Leaders of the MVE Leadership Team say they feel a sort of responsibility while Wilson is out. "Yeah, I feel like we have to lead by example," said Matthew Napier, an 8th grader at Mountain View Elementary.

"It's different not seeing him in the hallways. Just about every time I switch classes he's around."

"Shane is you know, kind of like one of my friends. He's kind of grown to be a friend," said Josiah Sparks, an 8th grader at Mountain View Elementary.

"I feel like he just leads by example and makes sure he comes to work with a smile on his face every day."

And while these halls may seem empty without him, SRO Randall Combs is happy to step it up. "Shane is probably the bravest 21-year-old kid I've ever met. I'm more than happy to take up any slack. He'd do it for me and I'd do it for him."

Not only there to protect students but talk to them about safety and help everyone feel included.

On Wednesday, Principal Gay is asking the community and students to wear black and blue for Deputy Wilson. They will be making cards of appreciation to send to Wilson once he returns.