Here is how to protect your plants from the cold weather

Some cold nights recently have made gardeners worried about their plants.

Photo credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT talked to a specialist about what you need to do to protect them.

"Slightly below freezing, most plants will be okay. Obviously, tomatoes or peppers, or any hot weather annuals out, you are going to have to cover those," John Michler, Senior Horticulturalist at Michlers in Lexington said.

And it is very easy to do.

"Sometimes it can be as simple as the pot they came in turned upside down or a bucket on top. Those are easy things. Sheets on top of larger bushes," said Michler.

If you walk outside and see a plant with some frost on it.

"The best thing to do is go back into the house and get a cup of coffee and not worry about it. There are some people who say to wash the frost off with water, but I've found at that point it's best to just let Mother Nature run its course," Michler said.