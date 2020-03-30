Here is how the Spanish Flu impacted Kentucky

What we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is similar to what happened more than 100 years ago.

We have heard Governor Andy Beshear talk about the Spanish Flu and how St. Louis and Philadelphia treated the outbreak differently.

The summer and fall of 1918 was a devastating time for most of the world as the Spanish Flu killed millions of people, and Kentucky was not immuned.

Cases spiked in Philadelphia and WYMT learned that one of the reasons was that Philadelphia did not cancel a parade in the city like St. Louis did.

Historical records show that within a week, 10,000 people died in Philadelphia of 45,000 infected.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, 14,000 died in Kentucky and it hit Louisville and Eastern Kentucky especially hard.

Once the outbreak happened, the article says the restrictions used then were eerily similar to what we are doing now such as closing theaters, saloons and schools. The Spanish Flu is considered the worst pandemic of the 20th century.

It's also the original outbreak of H1N1 which had a resurgence in 2009 and resulted in a mad dash of seniors, the young and pregnant woman to get vaccinated.

The Courier-Journal also reported that Camp Zachary Taylor in Louisville, which was then the nation's largest military base, was especially hit hard infecting 11,000 people. The disease had its biggest toll over a four-month period from September to December 1918.

Historical records also show that 28 percent of all Americans were infected by the Spanish Flu. It killed 675,000 people. That is ten times as many as World War I. A vaccine was developed out of that pandemic.