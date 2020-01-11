Heavy winds and rain enter the mountains today

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as a Wind Advisory has been issued for a good portion of the mountains. This advisory will run until Sunday morning!

Today and Tonight

We will wake up on the warmer side today with most of us in the mid to upper 50's and will continue to see those clouds with more gusty winds. Winds could gust up to 40 mph especially ahead of the cold front moving in later this afternoon/evening. Those strong winds will allow temperatures to rise to the lower to mid-70s! Our record high temperature at JKL is 69, so it is possible that we could break that record!

A good portion of the mountains is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. As that line of showers and storms move through, a few could be on the strong to severe side. Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day and have that WYMT Weather App with you.

Overnight lows look to drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will start to clear out Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. We will stay on the dry side throughout the day, so not a bad way to end the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for Sunday and Monday.

We could be tracking more rain by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s both days as well. We could be looking at a pretty big cool down by Thursday of next week. We will keep an eye on that for now though.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall