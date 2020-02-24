Heavy rainfall this winter could lead to rise in springtime allergy symptoms

It is no secret that Kentucky has seen a fair share of rain this year and according to a report from sister-station WKYT that could have a serious impact for those who suffer from springtime allergies. The increased rain means plants will likely produce more pollen.

Photo: WKYT

"Every year I think we hear stories of how this is going to be the worst year for allergies and there's some truth to that because the pollen season has been longer each year than it has in the past," Dr. Priya Warrier, Allergist at Family Allergy and Asthma, said. "For example this year we have already started seeing tree pollen in February."

Ironically, future rainy days could actually remove pollen from the air and make it easier for people to breathe.

"On the other hand, on a rainy day, people with mold allergies or dust allergies can expect an uptick in their symptoms because there is more moisture in the air promoting those allergens," Dr. Warrier said.

It is important to visit an allergist to find out what you could be allergic to and potentially to see what they recommend for treatment.

Dr. Warrier says allergy shots are a great way to manage symptoms as they give patients the freedom to go about their daily activities without needing to take medication.

"All of the other things I see as limiting your life whether you are avoiding your allergens or taking medications to help improve your symptoms. It doesn't change who you are," Dr. Warrier said. "Allergy shots on the other hand actually build your immunity, you're no longer allergic to the things you were before and therefore you are able to move on to a new you."