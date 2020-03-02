Heavy rainfall overnight, drying out Tuesday

Heavy rain is expected tonight but it looks like we'll clear out as we head into the next few days!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Heavy rainfall moves back into the mountains tonight. Areas along I-75 and west are in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. We could hear some rumbles of thunder late tonight with gusty winds. We are not expecting any widespread issues. Overall we will see heavy rainfall throughout the night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Scattered rain chances continue tomorrow but we will start to dry out by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows near 40°. Clouds will start to clear out Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Tonight through Tuesday we are looking at about 0.5-1" of rain. This will fall in a short period of time so some local high water issues are possible but not likely.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We could be tracking a little bit more rain Thursday into Friday. This is a new trend so we'll keep an eye on it closely. Friday we could see highs dip back down into the upper 40s with overnight lows in the 20s.

By the weekend sunshine takes over with highs near 50° Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday. Highs will get back into the 60s as we head into the new workweek.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël