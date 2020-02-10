Heavy rain possible again this week, flooding concerns continue

Rain chances will pick back up today and will linger through most of the work and school week.

Today and Tonight

After a much nicer day on Sunday, the forecast returns to the soggy side today. Look for rain, heavy at times with highs in the low 50s. I know this forecast is not good for people trying to clean up from last week's major flooding. I wish I had better news.

The rain chances continue tonight with lows getting down into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Chances for rain continue on Tuesday. They could be heavy in the morning before becoming more scattered for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs should be around 50 with lows in the upper 30s.

Heavier bands of rain come back into play on Wednesday and early Thursday before finally moving out by Thursday night. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid-50s with lows in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday night and taking a tumble behind a cold front on Thursday, falling into the low 20s by Friday morning.

Most models are showing a general 2-3" of rain possible from Monday through Thursday, with some showing as much as 4". With the ground as saturated as it is, we are still concerned about the potential for more flooding this week, so that's something we'll have to monitor closely.

Thankfully, we get a break by Valentine's Day on Friday and for the first part of the weekend with sunny skies.

Stay weather aware this week!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.