Heavy rain likely early, clearing skies later today

We're going to start the day with some heavy rain and storms, so be careful on the roads early.

Today and Tonight

The rain chances are the best early in the day today. We could see a few local high water issues thanks to heavy rain overnight, so keep an eye on that as you hit the roads. The rain chances will become more scattered later today and end tonight. Skies will clear out in the overnight hours.

Daytime highs will get into the low 60s before dropping into the upper 30s to around 40 overnight.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We could be tracking a little bit more rain Thursday into Friday. This is a new trend so we'll keep an eye on it closely. Friday, we could see highs dip back down into the upper 40s with overnight lows in the 20s.

By the weekend, sunshine takes over with highs near 50 Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday. Highs will get back into the 60s as we head into the new work week.

