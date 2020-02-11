Heavy rain likely early, brief break later today

Tuesday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Flood Watch continues for Harlan, Bell, Knox, Whitley and McCreary County until noon. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Lee County, Virginia and Claiborne and Campbell County, Tennessee until 7 p.m.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a brief break overnight for some, the heavy bands of rain will pick back up and stick around through the morning drive before starting to become more scattered as the first round of rain wraps up late this afternoon for a few hours. If you run across high water over any road, PLEASE do NOT drive through it! One person died last week after being swept away in floodwater. It's absolutely not worth the risk.

Highs will top out around 50 today and drop into the upper 30s overnight. The cloudy skies will stick around from late day into the nighttime hours. Scattered rain chances will move back as system number 2 begins its trek toward the mountains.

Extended Forecast

Those scattered chances will linger through your Wednesday before ramping up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain and even some storms are possible as we head into the overnight hours as the cold front swings through the mountains. Some of the storms could be on the strong side Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, so we'll be monitoring that closely.

We're still expecting another 1-3" of rain between Tuesday and Thursday, so stay vigilant when it comes to potential flooding.

As the front moves through and out, you'll notice a huge swing with temperatures. Wednesday's high temperature will come near midnight and whatever the temperature is at midnight will be Thursday's high. Both should be close to 60. Temps will fall into the 40s during the day on Thursday and into the teens by Friday morning.

Valentine's Day Friday and Saturday look amazing, condition-wise. After a few clouds early Friday, skies will clear out to sunshine. That trend will continue on Saturday. Highs on Friday will be near freezing. We'll get back into the upper 40s by Saturday.

