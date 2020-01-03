Heavy rain continues, high water issues possible for some

Our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues as bands of heavy rain will continue to affect the area on this Friday.

Today and Tonight

The forecast is perfect today, if you're a duck. For us humans, make sure you have your rain gear handy at all times. The rain chances are consistent through most of the daytime hours and could be heavy at times. That will limit visibility and ponding water will be an issue.

Our area of main concern with localized flooding is the Cumberland Valley, into Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee. Claiborne and Campbell County, Tennessee are still the only counties under a Flood Watch, which lasts until 7 p.m. tonight. Most models are still showing the potential for an additional 2+" of rain on top of what we have already gotten in the areas right along the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border. All areas along and south of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor need to keep an eye on your creeks and streams today and tomorrow. Remember, NEVER drive through flooded roads. It's not worth putting your life or the lives of first responders in jeopardy.

We reached our overnight low around midnight, so temperatures will go up for a while today, topping out in the mid to upper 50s, even with the rain, thanks to that surge of warm air with the warm front coming in from our south.

The soggy conditions continue tonight and lows will only drop into the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

This Weekend

The mess continues into the first part of the first weekend of 2020, but thankfully, looks to become more scattered heading throughout the day. Our high will be in the low 50s around midnight and will drop throughout the day.

The rain will change over to snow once we get close to freezing, but a lot of factors will go into limiting snow on the ground, including that ground being too warm and wet and a lack of moisture. This system looks to be just like the other ones we've had so far this winter, with a dusting, at best, in the valley locations. Some folks may not see anything on the ground. The best chance for any real accumulation would be in the highest elevations, and even then, it's not much. We're not even putting out a snowfall map, if that tells you anything. Lows will eventually drop into the low 30s overnight.

After a few flurries and clouds early Sunday, conditions improve quickly to sunny skies by the afternoon. It will still be chilly with highs in the mid-40s. We'll drop back into the low 30s under mainly clear skies overnight.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another potential system is brewing on Tuesday. We'll keep you posted on that as we get a little bit closer and the models line out a little bit better.

