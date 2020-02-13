Heavy rain continues early, high water issues possible

Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Today and Tonight

Heavy rain will continue into Thursday and localized flooding is likely, especially early. Be careful on the roads and remember, turn around if you come across any flooding in your car. Also, don't wade, play, or swim in high water.

The good news is that the rain should wrap up, at least the heavier bands, by lunchtime. They will stick around in scattered form into the afternoon hours before potentially changing over to some snowflakes as temperatures continue to drop behind the cold front.

Our daytime high was at midnight. Temperatures will be in the low 40s by early afternoon and will drop into the low 20s overnight.

Something else to remember: Several spots on the Cumberland and Kentucky Rivers, along with the Red River in Clay City, will crest again later today or early tomorrow morning in either minor or moderate flood stage.

A few flurries could hang around during the nighttime hours. If the roads are still wet, slick spots will be possible early Friday morning.

Extended Forecast

After a few flakes and clouds early on Friday, your Valentine's Day looks cold, but amazing. Sunny skies will be around by the afternoon hours. Highs will only be in the low 30s, but at least it will be dry. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper teens.

Saturday and Sunday also keep the dry trend going. Sunshine will continue on Saturday and temps will be much warmer, topping out in the upper 40s before dropping into the upper 30s overnight. Sunday looks more cloudy with highs getting close to 50.

I think we start the new work and school week mostly dry. There is a stray chance for a shower or two, but nothing like we've been seeing. Unfortunately, our drier trend ends there. A new front looks to move in by Tuesday, bringing the chance for soggy conditions back to the mountains. More on that as we get a little closer.

