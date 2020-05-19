Heavy rain causing flooding in the 'usual places' of Powell County

Much of Eastern and Central Kentucky are still dealing with torrential rains on Tuesday with crews closing down roads due to high water according to a report from our sister-station WKYT.

(Photo: WKYT)

Transportation officials in Powell County say water is close to submerging the Mountain Parkway near Exit 16.

Maple Street near the Red River in Stanton is also flooded.

Powell County officials say that is the case county-wide. A number of roads they are used to seeing flood, such as Pompeii in Clay City, are already flooded.

Currently, the flooding appears to be limited to the typical areas. But if these storms continue they could see more widespread flooding.

"Anytime we see water come up in the eastern end of the county we realize it's eventually going to make its way to the western edge of the county," said 911 Director Corey Graham. "The more flood-prone areas of clay city usually receive it 24 hours or so after the fact."

The transportation department already put out a warning about water getting close to the Mountain Parkway.

Officials say they have not had any water rescues or reports of damage to homes, but that as long as the rainfall persists it is a possibility.