Heat continues Tuesday, storms likely Wednesday

(WILX)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
While the National Weather Office in Jackson didn't make it into the upper 80s yesterday, a lot of other folks did. Today, we get even hotter.

Today and Tomorrow

Buckle up folks, it's going to be an interesting couple of days. After starting out your Tuesday in the upper 60s to low 70s, we again soar upward with a mixture of sun and clouds, heading toward the first 90 degree reading of 2020 at NWS Jackson. I know others have already gotten there, but we have to make it official at the official recording spot in the mountains. I still think we could see a few scattered showers and storms late this afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight and outside of a stray chance early, dry. Lows will only drop into the low 70s.

Wednesday will be somewhat cooler, but could be a bit more active, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. We'll start out with sunshine and clouds. Our best chances for storms come later in the day with an approaching cold front. That front could pull in a little moisture from the remnants of once Tropical Storm Cristobal, but most of that stays well off to our west. Part of the area is under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) now from the Storm Prediction Center. The rest of us are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5). It's definitely something we'll be keeping an eye on.

Behind the front, skies clear out quick and temps drop just as quick. While most of us will be right around the 60 degree mark Thursday morning, some folks could drop into the upper 50s. Yes, we're still just days from the summer solstice. 2020. That's all I can say.

Extended Forecast

Talk about flipping the switch. That's what happens on Thursday and through the weekend. Highs will be around 80 every day through Monday with sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. It will be less humid and more comfortable.

We're going to pay for this amazing stretch of weather at some point. Enjoy it while it lasts!

