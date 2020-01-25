Health system plans to hire nearly 400 nurses, doctors

An official said the University of Louisville plans to hire almost 400 nurses and doctors to increase access to local health care in its expanded system.

UofL Health Chief Executive Tom Miller told the school's Board of Trustees on Thursday that the move would improve access to care at former KentuckyOne facilities.

Many doctors and nurses left KentuckyOne before U of L Health completed its purchase of the troubled system in Nov. 1.

Miller said hiring 290 nurses and 98 doctors would be aimed at restoring those positions.

