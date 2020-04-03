Health officials say addiction does not stop during a pandemic

This has been a difficult time for everyone and these circumstances make it even harder for those facing addiction.

Sister station WKYT reports reports addictions does not stop during a pandemic.

Pathways Incorporated along with Solid Ground Counseling and Recovery say their resources are needed now more than ever.

"Recovery doesn't stop," Pathways' Shane Webb, the Director of Recovery Services. " It’s an everyday thing and an every moment thing throughout the day. It’s something that has to continue for a lifetime and the program we offer is designed to help people cope with situations like this.”

Pathways serves 100 men in a recovery home in Morehead. They now only let their clients talk to their families virtually. Webb says they are monitoring their clients closely and taking their temperatures often.

Solid Ground Counseling and Recovery is also relying on technology to help others with their recovery journey. They say so far the technology seems to be helping.

"Were still able to reach out to them," said Substance Abuse Counselor Steve Grigsby. "Sometimes even more than they would come to the office.”

Both groups say help is still available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.