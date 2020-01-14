CDC investigating potential infectious disease at Barbourville ARH

Officials with the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a possible infectious disease at Barbourville ARH Hospital.

In a release, Appalachian Regional Healthcare officials did not specify what disease they suspect it might be.

"We cannot comment on specific patient cases due to patient confidentiality," said ARH Spokesperson Melissa Cornett.

Currently, the hospital is open and accepting patients as normal.

"Barbourville ARH is working closely with the state health department and the CDC to follow all proper recommendations and current guidelines to ensure our patients receive the best of care, and others within our hospital remain safe," said Cornett.