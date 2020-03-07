Health officials hold public meeting in Hazard over coronavirus concerns

Health officials held a public meeting in Hazard on Saturday to discuss concerns over the coronavirus.

Scott Lockard, Kentucky River District Health Department director, said the meeting was meant for public information regarding the virus.

"That's what we want, people to have the latest factual information. We have no cases in the Kentucky River District yet," said Lockard.

Officials discussed ways to prevent spreading the virus and about the practices in place if an outbreak were to happen in the area.

"We have plans in place to work with our partners out here in the community to make sure that we are communicating the latest information timely," said Lockard.

Before seeing a doctor, health experts ask that you call your doctor's office to discuss symptoms to help decrease infection rates.

"Don't just show up at your medical provider without calling them first. If you have a true emergency of course go to the emergency room we're not saying don't go seek emergency care if it is truly an emergency," said Lockard.

Simple hygiene skills can help lower chances of infection. "Wash your hands frequently, stay home if you are sick, disinfect surfaces," said Lockard.

