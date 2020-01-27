Health officials: Watch out for carbon monoxide poisoning as temperatures drop

As recent temperatures have dropped below freezing in Kentucky, the Department for Public Health (DPH) is reminding people to take steps to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Health officials said carbon monoxide poisoning is more likely to happen during cold weather. This is why you need to make sure your heating sources and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

Since 2011, Kentucky law states CO detectors must be in newly constructed one and two-family homes, townhomes less than three stories, apartment buildings, dormitories, adult or child care facilities and assisted living facilities that contain a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage.

CO poisoning sends more than 200 people to the emergency room each year in Kentucky. An average of 17 Kentuckians die from CO poisoning.

High levels may cause death within minutes. Symptoms include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and confusion. If you suspect CO poisoning or your detector goes off, go outside for fresh air and call 911.

DPH has the following guidelines to keep people safe:

- Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors. Be sure to replace the batteries in your detector yearly and push the “Test” button to make certain it is working properly. Replace your detector every five years or according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

- Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually. Hire a professional to make sure it is functionally sound and vents properly outside the home.

- Never run a gasoline or propane heater or grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or in an unventilated garage. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide. Use a battery-powered detector where you have fuel-burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins, RVs, hunting blinds and boats with enclosed cabins.

- Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20-25 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage, or right next to windows or doors.

- Never run a car in an enclosed space. If a vehicle is running, you must have a door open to the outside.