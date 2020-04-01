Health officials say Kentucky COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in May

In just over a month Kentucky has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Our sister station WKYT talked with health officials in Lexington, who said we can expect many more cases to come.

Experts believe the number of COVID-19 cases will peak in mid-May.

Hospitals are already facing challenges when it comes to having enough supplies for employees and patients.

"There's a huge issue with enough ventilators. Thankfully, here in Kentucky, the current predictions hold that we will have plenty because of the steps that we've taken, says ER Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton. “There's a lot of stress around the country when it comes to the PPE. A lot of us are using our own stuff to preserve some of the supplies at the hospital."

Dr. Stanton hopes that the number of cases will start to die down in June.