Health department reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in Western Kentucky

The Green River District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases in its area Thursday afternoon.

One is a 63-year-old woman in Henderson County. The other is a 51-year-old man in Daviess County. This brings the number of cases in Kentucky up to 37 as of Thursday afternoon.

Both new patients are isolated at home. Health department officials are contacting anyone who may have been exposed to the infected people. Both reported recent travel before showing signs of sickness.

“While these are the first cases that have been reported in the Green River District Health Department, we have been expecting and been preparing for this news” said Clay Horton, the Public Health Director with GRDHD. “Our communities have already started to take a number of important steps to help stop the spread of this virus. However, everyone needs to continue with these efforts.”

The following counties have reported positive cases:

Bourbon: 2 (1 died)

Clark: 2

Daviess: 1

Fayette: 6

Franklin: 1

Harrison: 7 (1 recovered)

Henderson: 1

Jefferson: 11 (1 infant)

Kenton: 1

Lyon: 1

Montgomery: 2

Nelson: 1

Warren: 1

If you have any questions, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.