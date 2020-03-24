Health department reports 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported Tuesday afternoon that the first COVID-19 case in the county is confirmed positive.

The health department reports the patient tested positive through a commercial lab. They are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to contact anyone who has had close contact with the patient. Those people will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored.

Health officials did not release more information about the patient for medical privacy reasons.

"The health department is committed to protecting the health and wellness of its community," said Mark Hensley, Executive Director. "For those individuals who live, work, eat, pray and play in Laurel County, I assure you that LHDH is doing everything in our power to keep the public protected from this disease and we appreciate the support from our community, partners and state and local leaders regarding these efforts."

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear said the state hotline is getting about 2,400 calls a day.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.