Health department confirms several more COVID-19 cases in Southern Kentucky

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department confirmed several more COVID-19 cases in the area.

As of Wednesday morning, there is one new case in Pulaski County and three new cases in Wayne County. Two of the Wayne County cases are in the hospital and the other is self-isolated.

This brings the total of cases in Pulaski County to five. One of the positive cases was cleared and the others are being monitored.

There is still a "presumptive positive" case in McCreary County that is being treated like a positive case. That person is isolated at home.

Click to see a county-by-county breakdown of cases in Kentucky.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.



