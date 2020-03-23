Health department confirms first death in Lexington related to COVID-19

Mayor Linda Gorton and Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in Lexington Monday afternoon.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports the victim was a person in their 80s with underlying health conditions. More information about the victim will not be released for medical privacy reasons.

"This is a sad day for our city and especially for the family and friends of the victim," Mayor Gorton said. "Let's all make sure our elderly neighbors are cared for and protected. And let's do everything we can to slow down this virus."

Sunday night, Governor Andy Beshear said there were more than 100 confirmed cases in the commonwealth. He added that more than 2,000 test have been conducted and the average age of positive COVID-19 cases is around 53.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear said the state hotline is getting about 2,400 calls a day.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.