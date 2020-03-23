Health department confirms 1st COVID-19 case in Martin County

The Martin County Health Department confirmed Monday afternoon that there is a positive COVID-19 case in the county.

Health officials stress that the risk to the general public is low, but they are working with the state and CDC to contact everyone who may have been in contact with the infected individual.

The health department said they could not give more information right now about the patient due to medical privacy laws.

Sunday night, Governor Andy Beshear said there were more than 100 confirmed cases in the commonwealth. He added that more than 2,000 test have been conducted and the average age of positive COVID-19 cases is around 53.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear said the state hotline is getting about 2,400 calls a day.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.