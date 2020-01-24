Health Officials: Tennessee Tech student being tested for Coronavirus

The Tennessee Department of Health said a Tennessee student was being tested for a new strain of coronavirus that originated in China.

WTVF reported that the Tennessee Tech student had "very mild symptoms" and had a recent travel history that met the criteria to test for the 2019 coronavirus, officials with the university said.

Officials said health providers quickly recognized that the student met the criteria to be tested and were awaiting test results. The student was kept isolated.

As of Thursday night, nothing about the student's health status had been confirmed.

WTVF reported that state officials said Tennesseans do not need to take any action right now.