Health officials: Number of flu cases spike in Kentucky again

Health officials report that flu numbers are back up in Kentucky.

Perry County has the second-highest number of flu cases.

"We've seen significantly more (cases). Just a rough estimate, double if not more than we saw last year and the few years before," said Anthony Yonts, a medical doctor in Perry County.

Yonts explained that several factors could go into why numbers are so high this season. He said the mild winter we are having could have something to do with it.

"We haven't really had cold weather to kill some of the flu out, and it's also allowed people to be out socializing more," said Yonts.

People traveling to each others' homes for the holidays also spreads flu germs.

"Yeah, the holiday seasons always bring folks from out of town who are carrying new strands," explained Yonts.

One indicator of a rough flu season was that doctors began seeing a high number of cases earlier. Yonts said usually there is a spike in cases in late January, but they began seeing a high number in November.

Even though the flu is here and spreading, it is not too late to prevent yourself from getting it.

"If you know someone who has the flu, try to avoid them," said Yonts.

Washing your hands often and staying away from large crowds of people are also two key methods to prevent the spread of the sickness.

